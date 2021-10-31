New Week, New Music To Add To Your Playlist (November 1st)

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Even though the new music is a little light this week there are some noteworthy joints to add to your playlist. Let’s get into some of my favs.

Alicia Keys is gearing up for another album, and it’s coming fast. Keys just put out ALICIA last year. She’s back with two new singles this year, “Best of Me” was just released and it gives you that smooth, silky feeling only Alicia can give. Also check out “LALA” ft. Swae Lee, the video has everyone in it.

Alicia Keys – Best of Me

Big Sean has teamed up with HitBoy for a collaborative EP and you gotta check out the song that had the Detroit rapper going viral in recent weeks as he sat in a chair with over 65,000 bees on him. “What A Life”

Big Sean ft Hit-Boy “What A Life”

I really love Lil Uzi Vert’s creativity, he’s done it again with “Deamon High” not sure if he’s talking about JT from the City Girls but he just can’t leave this girl alone. This video is just in time for Halloween.

Lil Uzi Vert – “Demon High”

Hit me up on my socials and let me know what your favorite new joints are

