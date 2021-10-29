The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Yung Miami, one half of the City Girls with her partner JT, is stepping out on her own with the new “Rap Freaks” single that dropped on Friday (October 29). While fans are still absorbing the new track and diving in with their comments and reactions, some on Twitter have taken notice of Megan Thee Stallion being particularly tickled by one line in the song.

Like other songs before it such as “Just Playing (Dreams)” from The Notorious B.I.G., Yung Miami’s “Rap Freaks” follows the format of her imagining trysts with some of her Hip-Hop peers in very glaring fashion.

Here are some of the lyrics from “Rap Freaks” for context:

I’m on a runway

I don’t see a Tory in my lane, I’m with the savages

Drive the boat, sit on Megan face, ride it like a stallion

Everything we do is on the low, f*ck social media

I wanna take a flight with Durk, f*ck him and India

Tryna go baby on baby, if I could f*ck ’em both, that’ll be crazy

Future need to come and find this p*ssy like he Dora

Real hood b*tch, I ain’t nothin’ like Lori

How you want it, we could rich or we could do somе drunk sex

Have Meek spittin’ in this cat like hе on Funk Flex

A video has been going around from Megan Thee Stallion’s Instagram Live feed of her reacting to a line at the end of the first verse, which we’ll share below:

U like bad boys, no ho sh*t, Diddy let me put it in your face like them roaches

And put your rich ass to sleep, buenas noches

We’ll be sharing the video in the reactions in the playlist as you scroll down. For now, check out Yung Miami’s “Rap Freaks” track and share your comments with us on the page or across our social media channels.

—

Photo: Getty

Caresha Please: Yung Miami Drops New Track “Rap Freaks” & Twitter Reacts To Megan Thee Stallion Laughing At “Buenos Noches” Line was originally published on hiphopwired.com