Welp looks like Big Draco aka Soulja Boy is back outside, doing what he does best, trend & grin. This particular first time flex features Chicago rapper Chief Keef. Also, Soulja had to flex the most recent gadgets & games. Even Supreme has some custom merch for the influencer. Plus Chief Keef rocks some new facial hair. Press play for the recap.

