The Fugees are Back, Ready or Not!

It’s been 15 years since The Fugees have been on stage to perform legendary hits like “Killing Me Softly with His Song” and “Ready or Not.” Their iconic album “The Score” went on to sell over 22 million copies worldwide, and earned the MC’s two Grammy awards that made them the FIRST hip-hop group ever to be nominated for album of the year. Now they’re back to bring some healing to world in an exciting way. To celebrate their 25th Anniversary of “The Score”, The Fugees comprised of Wyclef Jean, Pras Michel, and Lauryn Hill, are heading on an international tour!

The group made an official announcement yesterday with Lauryn Hill saying “The Fugees have a complex but impactful history. I decided to honor this significant project, its anniversary, and the fans who appreciated the music by creating a peaceful platform where we could unite, perform the music we loved, and set an example of reconciliation for the world.” Wyclef added, “As I celebrate 25 years with the Fugees, my first memory was that we vowed, from the gate, we would not just do music we would be a movement. We would be a voice for the un-heard, and in these challenging times, I am grateful once again, that God has brought us together.”

Ready or Not, here they come! Now if you’re thinking of pulling up to see this exclusive event, the first performance will take place in New York at a secret location tonight! The cool thing about this concert is that it comes with an initiative to help “defend the planet and defeat poverty” . According to The Guardian, the Fugees have partnered with Global Citizen to work on “philanthropic initiatives around the tour.” No word on the group coming to the DFW just yet, but some other destinations confirmed are Chicago, Miami, Paris and London if you want to book your flight early. Check out more from The Fugees on their official website!

The Kickback w/ Jazzi Black Weekdays 9A-3P, Saturdays 1P-4P | Follow me on IG @jazziblack, Follow me on Twitter @yojazziblack

Also On 97.9 The Beat: