Kids Put The Fight In Fright Fest

We’ve been living in this pandemic for far too long and folks are ready to stretch, run, and play as hard as they can. Luckily we’ve got Six Flags Over Texas, our favorite amusement park in the DFW, to give us the room to do ALL THREE! The fun house kicked off Fright Fest on Saturday, September 11 bringing a Halloween spirit that includes scary houses and zombies walking around the park. What guests weren’t expecting was a big brawl to break out in the middle of all the fun….a spooky sight indeed. Onlookers say a bunch of kids broke out into a huge fight, then Arlington PD showed up and started making arrests before things got even scarier. Check out the video below!

Again, we’ve probably all got built up tension from the pandemic-but lets not ruin the fun for everybody. Be safe, and enjoy this spooky szn!

