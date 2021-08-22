The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Cardi B is dropping new drip this week in the form of her latest Reebok capsule collection called, “Let Me Be…In My World.” Cardi’s latest capsule is inspired by her hometown of New York City and features versatile athleisure wear and Cardi-inspired tennis shoes in four colorways, sandy rose, pink, white and olive.

Cardi had great success with her two previous launches with Reebok. The “Up” rapper released her Summertime Fine Collection last April, then in May she released her “Mommy & Me” capsule in celebration of her daughter, Kulture’s third birthday. Last month Reebok released the Cardi classic leather sneaker.

“This NYC-inspired collection features some of my favorite pieces to wear — from corsets to tracksuits to fly kicks, all inspired by my time and love of New York,” Cardi said in a statement.

The “Let Me Be…In My World” collection will have sizes ranging from 2XS to 4X and be available on Reebok.com starting at noon EST on August 27th. Click here for a sneak peek!

Source : Yahoo.com

