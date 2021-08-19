Producers of Kobe Bryant Special Understood the Assignment

It seemed like the world stopped when we lost Kobe Bryant.

Almost a year and a half later, and it still feels confusing that his life is no longer here. Generously, ABC had a debut special last night, August 18th, just for the Black Mamba titled ‘Superstar’. During the documentary, fans get an inside look of Kobe’s life leading up to the details of his tragic death January 26, 2020 when Kobe, alongside his daughter Gigi, her basketball teammates, and their parents, lost their lives in a helicopter crash heading to a basketball tournament. We get to hear from some of his close friends & family, and learn more about who he was OFF court. Check out the trailer below!

Missed the special? Don’t worry! You can watch it on Hulu or fuboTV!

Kickback Jazzi Black Weekdays 9A-3P, Saturdays 1P-4P, Follow @jazziblack on IG @yojazziblack on Twitter

Also On 97.9 The Beat: