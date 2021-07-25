Everything We Know About Kanye’s “DONDA” Album

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Kanye West’s upcoming “DONDA” album got an introduction to over 40,000 people last week a Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Attendees waited for two hours for Kanye to appear but it was worth the wait as sources say Kanye was still putting the finishing touches on music he was set to play leading up to him stepping out in all red in front of eager Yeezy fans.

Kanye did no talking during the event, however he played song after song featuring the biggest names in Hip-Hop, including Travis Scott, Lil Baby, Pop Smoke, Lil Durk, Roddy Ricch and JAY-Z.

Fans and social media went crazy hearing JAY’s verse on “Heaven and Hell” where he raps about taking Ye home after his stint with a certain political party, not casting stones and alluded to another installment of their “Watch The Throne” album. The collaboration has ended a ten year beef and gives fans hope that the “old Kanye” may be back.

After it was teased that “DONDA” was to be released on Friday, REVOLT host, Justin Laboy tweeted about the album being pushed back.

Here is JAY-Z’s full verse courtesy of @ElliottWilson

Source: Pitchfork

