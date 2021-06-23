The Game Posts 6 Minute IG Rant After Being Ignored By Kids On Father’s Day

Never one to shy away from speaking his mind online, West Coast rapper The Game had a lot to say about the lack of love he felt on Father’s Day.
The Game is a father of three children and frequently shares photos and videos of his kids with the world. Recently, he posted a proud moment from his son’s high school graduation ceremony. His kids have also been featured on his album covers. Despite this, the rapper said he takes care of too many people to feel this level of disrespect.
“To be perfectly honest that sh-t kinda cut deep in a n—a soul,” he said in an Instagram post. Game said he was mostly ignored by his children and the adults he cares for. “As a father, I know what I put in. Ever since my first son was born, I know the amount of work I put in as a father.”
During the six minute video, The Game says he takes care of a lot of people and that the only person from his inner circle to wish him a happy Father’s Day was his oldest son.
“As a father, I’ve always, always, went above and beyond for my children,” he said. “You got fathers out there that are putting in major work… and a holiday comes around… and I feel like people don’t really give a f–k about it. At least in my life. Like yesterday, other than eating with my son, I don’t really have anything to show for Father’s Day.”
The Game said he is speaking for himself as well as other good dads who are overlooked on their special day.
“It’s the disrespect for me.” The rapper wrote below his Father’s Day rant. “Hoping all the REAL FATHERS out there got blessed & showered with all the LOVE & APPRECIATION they deserved. For the ones that did not, I feel your pain.”
