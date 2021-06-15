Arts & Entertainment
Watch: Dallas Southern Pride CEO Kirk Myers Talks About Juneteenth Events And More With Jazze Radio-Chica!

Jazze the Radio Chica

Jazze Radio-Chica recently got a chance to speak with the CEO of Dallas Southern Pride Kirk Myers and their PR Specialist Ahmad Goree about all the upcoming Juneteenth events presented by Dallas Southern Pride. We also got a chance to discuss why Dallas Southern Pride started and how they are able to help the community by providing free HIV/STD Testing through their Abounding Prosperity organization.

