97.9 The Beat Juneteenth And Pride Month Takeover: Things To Do In DFW

Posted June 15, 2021

If you are wondering what you are doing this weekend look no further! 97.9 The Beat will be all over DFW celebrating Juneteenth and Pride Month with our listeners and you should join the fun too! Check out these celebrations and meet us at the various events taking place the entire weekend!

Juneteenth Celebrations: June 19 ALL DAY LONG

  1. Join Ms. Opal Lee in a walk to make Juneteenth a National Holiday
  2. Keep our community clean and join the South Dallas Clean The Block Trash Pick- Up
  3. Pull up on Finch Park for another Juneteenth celebration for the whole family
  4. We will also pull up on the MLK Juneteenth Celebration at the MLK Center

Pride Month Celebrations by Dallas Southern Pride: June 17-20

  1. Juneteenth Unity Weekend Drag Show
  2. The Ultimate Mega Party
  3. Juneteenth Unity Weekend Pool/ Block party Celebration

