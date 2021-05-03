She Represents - Interviews
She Represents: Jazze Maxie Interviews Media Professional And Community Activist K.C. Fox

She Represents: Jazze Maxie Interviews Media Professional And Community Activist K.C. Fox

She Represents

Media Professional And Community Activist K.C Fox discuss how she became known as “The Lady General,” her military experience, breaking barriers in the media industry as a woman of color and her community activism with Jazze Maxie. Check out the interview below:

