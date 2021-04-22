She Represents - Interviews
HomeShe Represents - Interviews

Watch: She Represents Interview With Olympian And Founder Of Track Girlz Mechelle Freeman With Jazze

Watch: She Represents Interview With Olympian And Founder Of Track Girlz Mechelle Freeman With Jazze

The Beat DFW Daily Video
CLOSE
She Represents

Source: CS / CS

This week Jazze Maxie (@jazzeradiochica) interviewed Olympian and Founder of Track Girlz Mechelle Freeman for She Represents. Mechelle Freeman is a 2007 USA Track & Field Pan American Double Silver Medalist, 2007 World Champion, and 2008 Olympian. Her events included the 100 meters and the 4×100 meter relay. Mechelle has turned her passion of track into a non-profit to help young girls not only advance in the professional sport but also in life. Check out our interview as she discusses why she started Track Girlz, her professional career and who to look out for in the upcoming Olympics.

Listen: She Represents – Jazze Interviews Kyerra Polk Founder Of 750 Elite Credit!

Socially Distant Holiday Events to Attend in Dallas
Father and son decorating Christmas tree
6 photos

Facebook: Jazze Radio-Chica

Instagram: Jazzeradiochica

Twitter: Jazzeradiochica

DALLAS WEEKLY , Jazze Maxie , Jazze Radio-Chica , Mechelle Freeman , Olympian , she represents , track & field , Track Girlz

Videos
Close