Watch: She Represents Interview With Olympian And Founder Of Track Girlz Mechelle Freeman With Jazze

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

This week Jazze Maxie (@jazzeradiochica) interviewed Olympian and Founder of Track Girlz Mechelle Freeman for She Represents. Mechelle Freeman is a 2007 USA Track & Field Pan American Double Silver Medalist, 2007 World Champion, and 2008 Olympian. Her events included the 100 meters and the 4×100 meter relay. Mechelle has turned her passion of track into a non-profit to help young girls not only advance in the professional sport but also in life. Check out our interview as she discusses why she started Track Girlz, her professional career and who to look out for in the upcoming Olympics.

Listen: She Represents – Jazze Interviews Kyerra Polk Founder Of 750 Elite Credit!

Facebook: Jazze Radio-Chica

Instagram: Jazzeradiochica

Twitter: Jazzeradiochica