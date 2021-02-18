Community
Watch: She Represents Interview With LaShonda Walpool CEO of Lucy Lu Doggy Treats And More!

Watch: She Represents Interview With LaShonda Walpool CEO of Lucy Lu Doggy Treats And More!

She Represents

This week Jazze Radio-Chica Maxie interviewed LaShonda Walpool the CEO & Founder of Lucy Lu Doggy Treats and More! She has been named the Black Martha Stewart of Doggie Treats. All of her dog food is organic and homemade. After losing her corporate job she started her own business in one of her passions. Definitely check her out her treats if you have a dog on her website https://www.lucyludoggytreats.com/?fbclid=IwAR2hSAAuFPIYqnshs-WHSX2bdsAjaqToZyFMDxGRS4UVoaS8fb8TPe9xexo

Check out her interview below:

LaShonda was also featured in the Dallas Weekly. Please check out her article here https://www.dallasweekly.com/articles/she-represents-lashonda-walpool-owner-of-lucy-lu-doggy-treats-more/

Jazze
35 photos

