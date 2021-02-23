Community Site
Listen: She Represents – Jazze Interviews Kyerra Polk Founder Of 750 Elite Credit!

Listen: She Represents - Jazze Interviews Kyerra Polk Founder Of 750 Elite Credit!

She Represents

She Represents – Jazze “Radio-Chica” Maxie is interviewing Kyerra “Kay” Polk the owner of @750elitecredit She’s going to talk about the importance of fixing your credit and how she can help you get the house or car if your dreams. Please check out the interview below and check out her website when you get a chance https://750elitecredit.com/

Kyerra is also going to be featured in the Dallas Weekly.

