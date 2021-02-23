Listen: She Represents – Jazze Interviews Kyerra Polk Founder Of 750 Elite Credit!

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’

She Represents – Jazze “Radio-Chica” Maxie is interviewing Kyerra “Kay” Polk the owner of @750elitecredit She’s going to talk about the importance of fixing your credit and how she can help you get the house or car if your dreams. Please check out the interview below and check out her website when you get a chance https://750elitecredit.com/

Kyerra is also going to be featured in the Dallas Weekly.

Watch: She Represents Interview With LaShonda Walpool CEO of Lucy Lu Doggy Treats And More!

Facebook: Jazze Radio-Chica

Instagram: Jazzeradiochica

Twitter: Jazzeradiochica

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!