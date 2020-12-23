Watch: Flu Shot And COVID-19 Vaccine Questions Answered By Dr. Carolee Estelle!

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Recently, Jazze Radio-Chica got a chance to interview Carolee Estelle, MD, Interim Medical Director for Infection Prevention at Parkland Health & Hospital System and Assistant Professor of Medicine, Infectious Diseases & Geographic Medicine at UT Southwestern Medical Center answers questions regarding the Flu Shot and the COVID-19 Vaccine. Check out the interview for more information about each shot.

For more information on where you can take the Flu Shot please visit https://www.parklandhospital.com/news-and-updates/parkland-offers-flu-vaccinations-at-clinics-drivet-1739

