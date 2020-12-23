Urban One: Digital Covid19 Landing Page_July 2020
Community Site
HomeCommunity Site

Watch: Flu Shot And COVID-19 Vaccine Questions Answered By Dr. Carolee Estelle!

Watch: Flu And COVID-19 Vaccine Questions Answered By Dr. Carolee Estelle!

The Beat DFW Daily Video
CLOSE
Coronavirus Landing Page_RD Dallas_April 2020

Source: Coronavirus Landing Page_RD Dallas_April 2020 / Ione Digital – cs

Recently, Jazze Radio-Chica got a chance to interview Carolee Estelle, MD, Interim Medical Director for Infection Prevention at Parkland Health & Hospital System and Assistant Professor of Medicine, Infectious Diseases & Geographic Medicine at UT Southwestern Medical Center answers questions regarding the Flu Shot and the COVID-19 Vaccine. Check out the interview for more information about each shot.

For more information on where you can take the Flu Shot please visit https://www.parklandhospital.com/news-and-updates/parkland-offers-flu-vaccinations-at-clinics-drivet-1739

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! 

Ashanti Tests Positive For COVID-19 & Blames Satan, Keyshia Cole Verzuz Postponed, Twitter Wants Refund
11 photos

Jeremih Details Near-Death Experience With COVID-19: ‘I Saw A White Light’

Facebook: Jazze Radio-Chica

Instagram: Jazzeradiochica

Twitter: Jazzeradiochica

coronavirus , Covid 19 , Dallas , Dr. Carolee Estelle , Flu , Flu Shot , Jazze Radio-Chica , Parkland Hospital

Videos
Close