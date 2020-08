Got the chance to interview the artist Kyle, we chopped it about his new album, See You When I’m Famous, his sick GameBoy charms, NBA2k, and a whole lot more. Check out the video below so you can find out more about his animated adult comedy show, Sugar and Toys, on Fuse and see who his favorite rapper is.

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.