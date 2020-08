Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions)

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Looks Like “The Bigger Picture” rapper has a new toy for the tots. Lil Baby shows up and goes up to the new next level 2021 style . Mercedes Bends Truck with the details before pre sale. Lets just say a used 2020 model average price is $209,000.

P-skillz (@PskillzFlo)

Also On 97.9 The Beat: