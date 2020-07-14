Natural Remedies That Could Help Covid-19

COVID-19, the coronavirus, or the Rona whatever you call it is rapidly spreading in the U.S. People are being diagnosed every day, some are extremely sick and some have little to no symptoms at all.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The CDC calls this non-acute care when you are home with mild to moderate symptoms and not on oxygen. If you are sick and not in the hospital would you know what to do to treat yourself? Or maybe you’re taking care of a loved one and need to know how to treat them. While there is no cure that works for everyone there are some natural tips from doctors and people that have had COVID-19 that could help you get better quicker.
RELATED STORY: Coronavirus Updates: Dr. Collier Shares How To Boost Your Immune System [VIDEO]
Herbal:
Vitamins:
Supplements
- Lysine
- Melatonin
- Quercetin
- Quinine
- Acetylcysteine
- Saline Nasal Irrigation
- Apple cider vinegar
Diet
- Remove Dairy
- Lots of Vegetables
Treatment
- Steam for Congestion (add eucalyptus oils)
There is no proven evidence that any natural remedies will prevent or cure COVID-19. However, many of these natural remedies/supplements have been proven to boost your immune system which can help you get better from an infectious disease. Please consult with your doctor.
The Latest:
- Last Minute Tax Day 2020 Advice Incase You Haven’t Filed Yet [VIDEO]
- Erica Banks Joins Dominique Da Diva
- Megan Thee Stallion Speaks Out On Recent Incident: “I Suffered Gunshot Wounds … Grateful To Be Alive”
- Yikes! Lamar Odom Gets A Bikini Wax
- Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms On The Possibility Of Becoming VP Candidate For Joe Biden [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
- Breonna Taylor Protesters Are Charged With Felonies As Her Killers Remain Free
- Porsha Williams, Kenny Stills, YBN Cordae & More Arrested At Breonna Taylor Protest In Louisville
- ‘You Can’t Fire A Boss!’ Nick Cannon Responds To Viacom After Anti-Semitism Accusations
- Lil Baby Clears The Air Over His Late Homie Marlo
- Wild & Out: Nick Cannon Fired By ViacomCBS After Anti-Semitic Comments On ‘Cannon’s Class’ Podcast
Natural Remedies That Could Help Covid-19 was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com