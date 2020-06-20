The Real Break Down Of Juneteenth

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).

What concrete facts do you know about Juneteenth ? Lets make sure we all are caught up and correct with the legit dates and timing of African slavery in our country.Press play for the break down courtesy of the History network. How significant is the year 1865, press play for the true understanding of the 13 Th Amendment. The conditions, the trauma and achievement can be found in one place. This push for a national holiday comes at the best timing with the current global climate involving racial injustices among the Government system.

P-skillz (PskillzFlo)