Jamie Fox Brings Us Behind The Scenes In Honor Of George Floyd

DFW’s very own Jamie Fox by way of East Texas, has had enough of the lack of love & respect for African Americans. Here’s a behind the scenes mindset & perspective of Jamie’s position. Leading by example #TheLeastWeCanDo . Jamie goes along side Steve Jackson and more of George Floyd’s close friends and family to Minnesota. Press play for an exclusive look into the lens of Terrell Texas’s native Jamie Fox.

Black Lives Matter , George Floyd , Jamie Fox , Minnesota

