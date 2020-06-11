Jamie Fox Brings Us Behind The Scenes In Honor Of George Floyd

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions)

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

DFW’s very own Jamie Fox by way of East Texas, has had enough of the lack of love & respect for African Americans. Here’s a behind the scenes mindset & perspective of Jamie’s position. Leading by example #TheLeastWeCanDo . Jamie goes along side Steve Jackson and more of George Floyd’s close friends and family to Minnesota. Press play for an exclusive look into the lens of Terrell Texas’s native Jamie Fox.

P-skillz (@PskillzFlo)