Dallas Police Departed Won’t Press Charges

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions)
Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
Good news in for local organized protestors who got jammed up on the bridge near the Trinity Grove area, Monday evening. According to Chief Hall has confirmed that all 674 peaceful patrons will not have an extra arrest charge on their , permanent record.The ” WE Are One ” movement shall be inserted into this situation overall. Dallas Police Department shows signs of understanding from the recent national anti-protestor uproar.
Pskillz (@PskillzFlo)