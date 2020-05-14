Future is a Father… AGAIN according to the test Results!!

Future… you are the FATHER of Eliza Reign’s new baby girl!! Well the test results are in and it seems that Future has a new bundle of joy to add to his already long list of wonderful children that he has already fathered! He s/o several of his Baby Moms for Mothers Day on Social Media recently but he left out 3 of his 9 total BM’s and now the number if officially 10 I 🤔 Check out the Pictures of his tweets to his BM’s below ⬇

