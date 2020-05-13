CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Tekashi 69 “should rap like LiL Yachty” says J-Kruz

#Tekashi69 fan called the station to chop it up wit me about my opinion. 

He needs to stop rapping tough. No more shot’m up, gang gang, talk from him. I used to believe he might just be that rowdy and ready to throw down. But he has shown the whole world he aint built like that. I think he never was, that what he told the judge. His art dose not reflect who he really is. His new single “Gooba” is missing that old Tekashi intrigue he once has. #Wekruzin

Guess Who Tekashi 6ix9ine Is Trolling Now? Meek Mill
12 photos

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The Latest

97.9 the beat , Gooba , J-Kruz , Lil Yachty , Tekashi 69 , trolling

Videos
Close