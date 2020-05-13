Tekashi 69 “should rap like LiL Yachty” says J-Kruz

A #Tekashi69 fan called the station to chop it up wit me about my opinion.

He needs to stop rapping tough. No more shot’m up, gang gang, talk from him. I used to believe he might just be that rowdy and ready to throw down. But he has shown the whole world he aint built like that. I think he never was, that what he told the judge. His art dose not reflect who he really is. His new single “Gooba” is missing that old Tekashi intrigue he once has. #Wekruzin

