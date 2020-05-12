Community Calendar – Jazze Talks Sex Education With Veronica Whitehead From NTARUPT

May is Sex Ed For All Month and Jazze spoke with Veronica Whitehead from North Texas Alliance To Reduce Pregnancy In Teens about the importance of parents speaking with your teens about sex. Dallas has one of the highest teen pregnancy rates in Dallas and together we can work to lower the numbers. Veronica also answers many sex ed questions for teens in this interview. Such as, can you have a sexually transmitted disease without showing any symptoms? Are condoms 100% effective and more!

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Also, during the month of May, NTARUPT is holding a contest called Quaranteen Talks were you can win $100 just for following them on Instagram @talkaboutitdallas and answering their weekly question. Check out the interview and please parents, talk to your teens about sex!

Facebook: Jazze Radio-Chica

Instagram: Jazzeradiochica

Twitter: Jazzeradiochica

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On 97.9 The Beat: