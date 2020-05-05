Boosie talks Bill Cosby’s innocence & racist courts releasing 69

Boosie is stating his opinion again and he’s not holding back. In an new interview with VLAD TV he talked about a lot of things. He specifically had some things to say about Bill Cosby’s treatment in jail amid the Covid-19, saying that it is racist to release a rat like 69 but to leave an old man like Bill in jail. He also went on to say that Bill’s victims knew they were taking quaaludes and that they pretty much lied because Bill wouldn’t leave his wife.

Credit: VLADTV

