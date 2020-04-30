CLOSE
Megan & Beyonce Collab on “Savage” Remix

2 Houston hotties linked up for this legendary remix.

Check out song below

 

Let me say I was impressed with this remix. I had my doubts when I 1st heard about the rumor but I was very impressed by the finished product. I did see that Jay-z has writing credits on the  remix and that might explains why Beyonce’s verse if soooooo 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥. Not taking anything away from B but those BARS are really good. I’m assuming he wrote it I have no proof but It does seem obvious. She is married to arguably the best rapper ever. Please don’t send the Bee-Hive after me for my comment.

 

Megan Thee Stallion Has Her Stiletto On Our Necks And Won’t Let Up
6 photos

 

