Texans can Dial 211 for COVID-19 information

Getting #Covid19 information over the📱for #Texans is as easy as dialing 211.

Tomorrow at 11:30a @jkruzonair will be interviewing a representative from #211Texas. They’ll be discussing what kind of help and information they can provide those in need. You will talk to an actual person that can lead you in the right direction when it comes to health care, utilities, food, housing and more. 211 is your “Information Station” Texas citizens.

 

