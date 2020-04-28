Kodak wants meeting w/ Trump about his “Brilliant Idea”

Kodak is asking for a meeting with POTUS to talk about his brilliant idea that has nothing to do with his “wrongful conviction”.

Kodak took to Instagram recently asking his lawyer @Lawronin to tell Trump to “pull-up on me” because he has a brilliant idea he wants to share with him. He also went on to say that “if it’s not worth anything you can kill me. I’m Ill forreal”. He also assured the President that he has his “corona mask on” and to come see him. 😷

