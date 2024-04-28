Welcome The 2024 Dallas Cowboys Draft Class

Football season is finally getting started as the 2024 NFL Draft was held on Thursday, April 25 through Saturday, April 27, 2024! It was held at the Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza in Detroit, Michigan. Cowboys fans are eager for a fresh start and excited to see the newest players apart of Dallas’ historic organization. Overall, coaches and staff made careful, yet smart decisions to help bring the best of the best to America’s Team!

Round 1 (29) — Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma

Having played both football and basketball, the former tight end, 6-8, 322-pounder is ready to get to work! Guyton played just one year of football in high school, but USA Today reports he “should have an opportunity to immediately fill the left tackle post vacated by Tyron Smith.” During his first press conference he talks about making the switch to left tackle, plus getting to ride in Jerry Jones private jet!

Round 2 (56) — Marshawn Kneeland, DE, Western Michigan

The Athletic describes Kneeland as someone with “outstanding agility for his size.” During his last season at Western Michigan, he finished with a career-high in tackles (57), sacks (4.5), tackles for loss (7.5). The Cowboys hope to see him grow under the wings of Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence.

Kneeland gives Western Michigan its fourth straight season of having a former WMU athlete selected in the draft per News Channel 3 in Michigan.

Round 3 (73) — Cooper Beebe, G, Kansas State

Beebe appeared in 50 games in his career as a Wildcat and was the No. 6 offensive lineman in the country last season according to NBC Wichita. Fans are also crossing their fingers towards hopes of seeing him block again for former teammate, running back Deuce Vaughn.

USA Today reports his best NFL Combine performances were his “5.03 seconds in the 40-yard dash (93%) and 7.44 in the three-cone (92%), with a 10-9 broad jump (89%), 4.6 shuttle (80%) and 1.75 10-yard time (79%).”

Round 3 (87) — Marist Liufau, LB, Notre Dame

Liufau is Hawaii-born at 6-foot-2 and weighing in at 234 lbs. He was one of the faster linebackers in the draft, running an impressive 4.64 second 40-yard dash! Cowboys defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer told Liufau during his draft call,

“You sold me when you told me what everybody on the defense was doing when you were here.”

“Thank you, man. I had a great time,” Liufau responded.

The Cowboys are hoping Marist will help fill a void left by the retiring Leighton Vander Esch.

Round 5, (174) — Caelen Carson, CB, Wake Forest

The Dallas Cowboys wants us to know three things about Carson:

Two-way player in high school (CB + WR)

2024 Reese’s Senior Bowl invite

2024 NFL Combine invite

They also detail that he has a “dynamic catch radius and enough speed to rarely get beat on straight line releases.” During an interview with The Athletic he said The Cowboys and fans can expect a “Gritty player. Somebody that is gonna do whatever for the team, play special teams, play nickel, play outside, so you got versatility. And just a competitive dude. I’m competitive by nature. My personality might be quiet but on the field it’s a whole different personality.”

Round 6, (216) — Ryan Flournoy, WR, SE Missouri State

Cowboys writer Patrik Walker dubbs Flournoy as one of the “best pure athletes” receiving a grading of an outstanding 9.88 on the Relative Athletic Scale (on a scale of 1-10). At 6-foot-1, 202lbs., his athleticism stood out during tests at the NFL Combine. Ryan is fast and quick with a 39 ½” vertical (89th percentile), 132″ broad jump (94th percentile); and his 19 bench reps (83rd percentile).

Round 7, (233) — Nathan Thomas, OL, Louisiana

Standing at 6-foot-5 and 332 lbs., Bleacher Report describes Thomas as an athlete with “Good grip strength with flashes of playing long, keeping defenders at his fingertips and steering them away from the ball on down, kick-out, and overtake blocks.” Fans can expect Thomas to be “rebuilt around Tyler Smith, Zack Martin and Terence Steele” according to the Dallas Cowboys.

Round 7, (244) — Justin Rogers, DT, Auburn

The Dallas Cowboys want us to know three things about Rogers:

Received scholarship from Kentucky as an 8th-grader

Full-time start last two collegiate seasons

Transfer from Kentucky NFL Analyst Lance Zierlein describes Rogers as a “‘what you see is what you get’ nose tackle with a girthy build low to the ground who plays with a terrific anchor to ward off block finishes and stay on his feet.”

The 2025 NFL Draft will take place April 24-26 in and around Lambeau Field, the home stadium of the Green Bay Packers in Wisconsin.

The Dallas Cowboys website confirms the Cowboys will play nine games at AT&T Stadium next season and eight on the road. The dates and times for all 17 games are expected to be released in May.

