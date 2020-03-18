Fake News: Oprah Accused Of Sex Trafficking? Mogul Responds

Social Media has been the main source of news and entertainment while people are isolating from the Coronavirus. One post (see below) is suggesting that Oprah Winfrey is going to be arrested for sex trafficking. This is the post that is causing all the controversy:

Oprah addressed the rumors on Tuesday night tweeting, “Just got a phone call that my name is trending. And being trolled for some awful FAKE thing. It’s NOT TRUE. Haven’t been raided, or arrested. Just sanitizing and self distancing with the rest of the world. Stay safe everybody.”

“Oprah” and “Oprah did what” were trending topics on Tuesday evening. It’s important now more than ever to make sure the information your getting is coming from a reputable source before sharing it.

Source: Snopes.com

-Kiki J

