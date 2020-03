Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions)

Lil Yatchy Drake, & Da Baby Just took the Oprah approach to capture our attention. The song is called “Oprah’s Bank Account. Watch as the young talented Atlanta rapper dress up in his Harpo network fit. Drake chimes in an breaks down life, Instagram, mumble rappers, and even the new generation. Press play for The Pskillz Play Back.

Pskillz (@PskillzFlo)