Vanessa Bryant “Devastated” Over Crash Photos

According to Vanessa Bryant’s lawyer she’s devastated over pictures of the crash site as well as victims that circulated in the days following the death of her husband, Kobe Bryant and seven others who perished in a helicopter crash last month. Vanessa went to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department the day of the crash to ask that the airspace over the crash site be made a no-fly zone to keep paparazzi from filming or taking pictures.

In a statement released by Vanessa’s lawyer it was of “critical importance” to her to make sure that the dignity of the victims was honored. Deputies had taken pictures of the crash site and the victims then shared them with people in and outside of the department, with one rookie going as far to show it to a chick he was trying to impress while out at a bar. The bartender overheard the conversation and reported it to the Sheriff’s Department.

Days later senior officials at the Sheriff’s Department asked those who had the pictures to come forward and they wouldn’t suffer any repercussions, however internal affairs didn’t get involved until the L.A. Times called to inquire about the situation. Vanessa is now asking for the “the harshest possible discipline, and that their identities be brought to light, to ensure that the photos are not further disseminated.” Hopefully, for Vanessa and the victim’s families justice will be served.

Source: TMZ

