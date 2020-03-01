CLOSE
On-Air Talent
HomeOn-Air Talent

Vanessa Bryant “Devastated” Over Crash Photos

Kobe Bryant

Source: Walter Iooss Jr./The Players’ Tribune 

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

According to Vanessa Bryant’s lawyer she’s devastated over pictures of the crash site as well as victims that circulated in the days following the death of her husband, Kobe Bryant and seven others who perished in a helicopter crash last month. Vanessa went to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department the day of the crash to ask that the airspace over the crash site be made a no-fly zone to keep paparazzi from filming or taking pictures.

In a statement released by Vanessa’s lawyer it was of “critical importance” to her to make sure that the dignity of the victims was honored. Deputies had taken pictures of the crash site and the victims then shared them with people in and outside of the department, with one rookie going as far to show it to a chick he was trying to impress while out at a bar.  The bartender overheard the conversation and reported it to the Sheriff’s Department.

Days later senior officials at the Sheriff’s Department asked those who had the pictures to come forward and they wouldn’t suffer any repercussions, however internal affairs didn’t get involved until the L.A. Times called to inquire about the situation. Vanessa is now asking for the “the harshest possible discipline, and that their identities be brought to light, to ensure that the photos are not further disseminated.” Hopefully, for Vanessa and the victim’s families justice will be served.

,Source: TMZ

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

5 Ways Kobe Bryant Transcended Beyond The Court
5 photos

The Latest

Kiki J , kobe bryant , Los Angeles , news , Vanessa Bryant

Videos
Latest
DC Young Fly: I Did Some Thangs That…
 2 days ago
02.28.20
Thirsty Throwback: 10 Ladies From 90s/00s Who Are…
 3 days ago
02.28.20
10 items
Here Are 10 Celebrities Who Kept It Cute…
 3 days ago
02.27.20
Yaaassss Sis! H.E.R Launching Her Own Sunglasses Collection
 3 days ago
02.27.20
Keke Palmer, Sanaa Lathan, and Lil Mama’s Natural…
 3 days ago
02.27.20
5 Hydrating Toners That Will Bring The Best…
 3 days ago
02.27.20
CDC Warns Men About Beards And Facial Hair…
 4 days ago
02.27.20
6 items
Philadelphia Rename Passyunk Ave After The Legendary Roots
 4 days ago
02.27.20
Woman Calls On Jesus After Being Shot At…
 4 days ago
02.26.20
2 items
Nicki Minaj Is Looking AMAZING At The Trinidad…
 5 days ago
02.26.20
20 items
Like Fine Wine: Female Celebrities Over 50-Years-Old
 5 days ago
02.26.20
Cardi B. On Zaya Wade: ‘Let People Find…
 6 days ago
02.25.20
Eva Marcille And Tyra Banks Reunite On ‘Watch…
 6 days ago
02.25.20
Thoughts? The Biebs Singing Marvin Sapp’s ‘Never Would…
 6 days ago
02.25.20
#FarewellKobe: Vanessa Bryant Speaks Publicly For First Time…
 6 days ago
02.25.20
23 items
#MCM: 23 Big & Tall Zaddies Worthy Of…
 6 days ago
02.26.20
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close