Source: JEFF HAYNES / Getty

A North Texas woman was sentenced to life in prison after she admitted to smothering her young niece with a pillow.

A Tarrant County jury found Mercia Sneed guilty of capital murder and injury to a child causing serious bodily harm; she was given two life sentences without the possibility of parole for the death of her 9-year-old niece, Melodi Sneed, in 2019.

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During closing arguments, Charlie Boulware, Tarrant County assistant district attorney, said, “Today is about Melodi. Melodi’s family has waited seven years, seven long years. We are asking for a swift verdict for Melodi’s family and for Melodi.” July 27, 2029 mansfield police arrested Sneed after they found the 9-year-old unresponsive in her family’s home on Eagle Drive, where the child was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

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Prosecutors say the murder happened after all of the other adults in the home went to bed and Melodi fell asleep in the game room. Sneed told her 13-year-old son then pressed a pillow over Melodi’s face for several minutes. According to prosecutors, the little girl tried to scream and fight back but was no match.

Once she stopped struggling, Sneed wiped her face and got rid of the pillow.

As police investigated, Sneed’s son told law enforcement he saw what happened. Sneed then confessed, with no motive given for the murder.