30 Largest Lakes in Texas

Source: Serene view of Lake Livingston reservoir with nice coulds reflecting in still waters in the East Texas Piney Woods in Polk County, Texas, United States. / Getty

Texas may be better known for its wide-open landscapes, but the Lone Star State is also home to some massive lakes and reservoirs.

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The state’s largest lakes stretch across several regions, including East Texas, North Texas, Central Texas and the Rio Grande. Several also cross state or international borders, including Toledo Bend Reservoir, Lake Texoma, Falcon International Reservoir and Amistad Reservoir.

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All the lakes on this list are either manmade or have had major human intervention that’s resulted in their current form.

Using surface area, we ranked the 30 largest lakes and reservoirs connected to Texas. Here are the biggest bodies of water you’ll find across the Lone Star State.

All data comes from Texas Almanac.