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30 Largest Lakes in Texas

From sprawling border reservoirs to popular fishing and recreation destinations, these are the 30 largest lakes in Texas, ranked by surface area.

Published on July 30, 2026
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  • Texas is home to many large, human-made lakes and reservoirs across different regions.
  • Several of the state's biggest lakes cross state or international boundaries.
  • The lakes on this list range from 16,000 to over 180,000 acres in surface area.
Serene view of Lake Livingston reservoir with nice coulds reflecting in still waters in the East Texas Piney Woods in Polk County, Texas, United States
Source: Serene view of Lake Livingston reservoir with nice coulds reflecting in still waters in the East Texas Piney Woods in Polk County, Texas, United States. / Getty

Texas may be better known for its wide-open landscapes, but the Lone Star State is also home to some massive lakes and reservoirs.

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The state’s largest lakes stretch across several regions, including East Texas, North Texas, Central Texas and the Rio Grande. Several also cross state or international borders, including Toledo Bend Reservoir, Lake Texoma, Falcon International Reservoir and Amistad Reservoir.

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All the lakes on this list are either manmade or have had major human intervention that’s resulted in their current form.

Using surface area, we ranked the 30 largest lakes and reservoirs connected to Texas. Here are the biggest bodies of water you’ll find across the Lone Star State.

All data comes from Texas Almanac.

1. Toledo Bend Reservoir

Aerial view of a rural area with a large lake or reservoir surrounded by green vegetation.
Source: Apple Maps / other

Surface Area (acres): 182,490

Type: Reservoir

Location: Texas and Louisiana

Created: 1967

2. Sam Rayburn Reservoir  (McGee Bend)

Aerial view of a large lake or reservoir surrounded by forested and rural areas, with the text "Sam Rayburn Reservoir" visible.
Source: Apple Maps / other

Surface Area (acres): 112,590

Type: Reservoir

Location: Angelina, Nacodoches, San Augustine, Jasper and Sabine counties

Created: 1965

3. Falcon International Reservoir

Aerial view of Falcon Reservoir, a large body of water surrounded by forested and rural areas.
Source: Apple Maps / other

Surface Area (acres): 85,195

Type: Hydroelectric Reservoir

Location: Zapata and Starr counties, Texas and Nueva Ciudad Guerrero, Tamaulipas, Mexico

Created: 1954

4. Lake Texoma

Aerial view of a large lake surrounded by wooded and agricultural areas.
Source: Apple Maps / other

Surface Area (acres): 78,420

Type: Saline Reservoir

Location: Oklahoma-Texas border

Created: 1943

5. Amistad International Reservoir (Diablo)

Aerial view of Amistad Reservoir surrounded by rugged, forested terrain.
Source: Apple Maps / other

Surface Area (acres): 66,465

Type: Hydroelectric Reservoir

Location: Val Verde County, Texas and Acuña Municipality, Coahuila, Mexico

Created: 1969

6. Richland-Chambers Reservoir

Satellite image of Richland-Chambers Reservoir, a large body of water surrounded by rural, forested land.
Source: Apple Maps / other

Surface Area (acres): 43,384

Type: Reservoir

Location: Navarro and Freestone countries

Created: 1987

7. Lake Tawakoni

Aerial view of Lake Tawakoni, a large lake surrounded by rural, forested areas.
Source: Apple Maps / other

Surface Area (acres): 37,325

Type: Reservoir

Location: Hunt, Rains and Van Zandt counties

Created: 1960

8. Cedar Creek Reservoir (Joe B. Hogsett)

Satellite image of Cedar Creek Reservoir surrounded by lush, green vegetation.
Source: Apple Maps / other

Surface Area (acres): 32,873

Type: Artificial Lake

Location: Henderson and Kaufman counties

Created: 1965

9. Lake Livingston

Aerial view of a large lake surrounded by forested and agricultural land, with the label "Lake Livingston" visible.
Source: Apple Maps / other

Surface Area (acres): 32,583

Type: Reservoir

Location: Houston, Madison, Polk, San Jacocinto, Trinity and Walker counties

Created: 1969

10. Ray Roberts Lake (Aubrey)

Aerial view of Ray Roberts Lake surrounded by rural landscape with agricultural fields and wooded areas.
Source: Apple Maps / other

Surface Area (acres): 28,646

Type: Reservoir

Location: Dent, Cooke and Grayson counties

Created: 1987

11. Lake Fork Reservoir

Satellite image of a rural area with a large lake or reservoir called Lake Fork Reservoir surrounded by agricultural fields and forests.
Source: Apple Maps / other

Surface Area (acres): 27,264

Type: Reservoir

Location: Wood, Rains and Hopkins counties

Created: 1980

12. Lewisville Lake

Aerial view of Lewisville Lake, a large body of water surrounded by green vegetation and some urban development.
Source: Apple Maps / other

Surface Area (acres): 27,175

Type: Reservoir

Location: Denton County

Created: 1929

13. Caddo Lake

Aerial view of Caddo Lake, a large body of water surrounded by forested areas.
Source: Apple Maps / other

Surface Area (acres): 26,800

Type: Wetland

Location: Texas and Lousiana

Created: 1800s

14. Choke Canyon Reservoir

Aerial view of Choke Canyon Reservoir, a large body of water surrounded by rural countryside.
Source: Apple Maps / other

Surface Area (acres): 25,989

Type: Water Supply Reservoir

Location: Live Oak and McMullen counties

Created: 1982

15. Lake Whitney

Aerial view of Lake Whitney, a large lake surrounded by rural and forested areas.
Source: Apple Maps / other

Surface Area (acres): 23,220

Type: Reservoir

Location: Bosque and Hill counties

Created: 1951

16. Lake Palestine

Aerial view of Lake Palestine, a large lake surrounded by green, rural landscape.
Source: Apple Maps / other

Surface Area (acres): 22,656

Type: Reservoir

Location: Anderson, Cherokee, Henderson and Smith counties

Created: 1962

17. Lake Buchanan

Satellite image of Lake Buchanan in Texas, surrounded by green forested areas.
Source: Apple Maps / other

Surface Area (acres): 22,137

Type: Hydroelectric Reservoir

Location: Burnet and Llano counties

Created: 1937

18. Lake Ray Hubbard

Aerial view of Ray Hubbard Lake surrounded by rural and suburban areas.
Source: Apple Maps / other

Surface Area (acres): 20,963

Type: Reservoir

Location: Rockwall, Dallas, Collin and Kaufman counties

Created: 1968

19. Lake Lavon

Aerial view of Lavon Lake, a large body of water surrounded by rural and agricultural land.
Source: Apple Maps / other

Surface Area (acres): 20,559

Type: Reservoir

Location: Colin County

Created: 1953

20. Lake Conroe

Aerial view of Lake Conroe, a large lake surrounded by forested areas.
Source: Apple Maps / apple

Surface Area (acres): 20,118

Type: Reservoir

Location: Montgomery and Walker counties

Created: 1973

21. O.H. Ivie Lake

Aerial view of a large reservoir surrounded by rural countryside, with the text "O. H. Ivie Reservoir" visible.
Source: Apple Maps / other

Surface Area (acres): 19,149

Type: Reservoir

Location: Concho, Coleman and Runnels counties

Created: 1990

Lake Travis

Aerial view of Lake Travis, a large lake surrounded by dense green forest.
Source: Apple Maps / other

Surface Area (acres): 19,048

Type: Hydroelectric Reservoir

Location: Travis and Burnet counties

Created: 1942

23. Lake Corpus Christi

Aerial view of Lake Corpus Christi, a large lake surrounded by agricultural land and forests.
Source: Apple Maps / other

Surface Area (acres): 18,256

Type: Water Supply Reservoir

Location: Live Oak, San Patricio and Jim Wells counties

Created: 1930

24. Wright Patman Lake

Aerial view of Wright Patman Lake surrounded by forested and agricultural land.
Source: Apple Maps / other

Surface Area (acres): 18,247

Type: Flood Control Reservoir

Location: Bowie and Cass counties

Created: 1957

25. Cooper Lake (Jim Chapman)

Aerial view of Cooper Lake, a body of water surrounded by rural, forested landscape.
Source: Apple Maps / other

Surface Area (acres): 17,958

Type: Reservoir

Location: Delta and Hopkins counties

Created: 1991

26. Barker Reservoir

Aerial view of a suburban area with a large reservoir, surrounded by residential and commercial development.
Source: Apple Maps / other

Surface Area (acres): 17,225

Type: Reservoir

Location: Houston

Created: 1945

27. Lake O’ the Pines

Aerial view of Lake O the Pines, a large lake surrounded by forested land.
Source: Apple Maps / other

Surface Area (acres): 16,919

Type: Reservoir

Location: Marion, Camnp, Upshur and Morris counties

Created: 1959

28. Addicks Reservoir

Aerial view of a large urban area with a prominent green space in the center.
Source: Apple Maps / other

Surface Area (acres): 16,780

Type: Reservoir

Location: Houston

Created: 1948

29. Possum Kingdom Lake

Aerial view of Possum Kingdom Lake, a large body of water surrounded by green, hilly terrain.
Source: Apple Maps / other

Surface Area (acres): 16,716

Type: Reservoir

Location: Palo Pinto, Stephens and Young counties

Created: 1941

30. Lake Meredith

Aerial view of Lake Meredith, a large lake surrounded by rural countryside.
Source: Apple Maps / other

Surface Area (acres): 16,411

Type: Reservoir

Location: Hutchinson, Moore and Potter counties

Created: 1965

30 Largest Lakes in Texas was originally published on 93qcountry.com

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