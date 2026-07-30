30 Largest Lakes in Texas
- Texas is home to many large, human-made lakes and reservoirs across different regions.
- Several of the state's biggest lakes cross state or international boundaries.
- The lakes on this list range from 16,000 to over 180,000 acres in surface area.
Texas may be better known for its wide-open landscapes, but the Lone Star State is also home to some massive lakes and reservoirs.
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The state’s largest lakes stretch across several regions, including East Texas, North Texas, Central Texas and the Rio Grande. Several also cross state or international borders, including Toledo Bend Reservoir, Lake Texoma, Falcon International Reservoir and Amistad Reservoir.
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All the lakes on this list are either manmade or have had major human intervention that’s resulted in their current form.
Using surface area, we ranked the 30 largest lakes and reservoirs connected to Texas. Here are the biggest bodies of water you’ll find across the Lone Star State.
All data comes from Texas Almanac.
1. Toledo Bend Reservoir
Surface Area (acres): 182,490
Type: Reservoir
Location: Texas and Louisiana
Created: 1967
2. Sam Rayburn Reservoir (McGee Bend)
Surface Area (acres): 112,590
Type: Reservoir
Location: Angelina, Nacodoches, San Augustine, Jasper and Sabine counties
Created: 1965
3. Falcon International Reservoir
Surface Area (acres): 85,195
Type: Hydroelectric Reservoir
Location: Zapata and Starr counties, Texas and Nueva Ciudad Guerrero, Tamaulipas, Mexico
Created: 1954
4. Lake Texoma
Surface Area (acres): 78,420
Type: Saline Reservoir
Location: Oklahoma-Texas border
Created: 1943
5. Amistad International Reservoir (Diablo)
Surface Area (acres): 66,465
Type: Hydroelectric Reservoir
Location: Val Verde County, Texas and Acuña Municipality, Coahuila, Mexico
Created: 1969
6. Richland-Chambers Reservoir
Surface Area (acres): 43,384
Type: Reservoir
Location: Navarro and Freestone countries
Created: 1987
7. Lake Tawakoni
Surface Area (acres): 37,325
Type: Reservoir
Location: Hunt, Rains and Van Zandt counties
Created: 1960
8. Cedar Creek Reservoir (Joe B. Hogsett)
Surface Area (acres): 32,873
Type: Artificial Lake
Location: Henderson and Kaufman counties
Created: 1965
9. Lake Livingston
Surface Area (acres): 32,583
Type: Reservoir
Location: Houston, Madison, Polk, San Jacocinto, Trinity and Walker counties
Created: 1969
10. Ray Roberts Lake (Aubrey)
Surface Area (acres): 28,646
Type: Reservoir
Location: Dent, Cooke and Grayson counties
Created: 1987
11. Lake Fork Reservoir
Surface Area (acres): 27,264
Type: Reservoir
Location: Wood, Rains and Hopkins counties
Created: 1980
12. Lewisville Lake
Surface Area (acres): 27,175
Type: Reservoir
Location: Denton County
Created: 1929
13. Caddo Lake
Surface Area (acres): 26,800
Type: Wetland
Location: Texas and Lousiana
Created: 1800s
14. Choke Canyon Reservoir
Surface Area (acres): 25,989
Type: Water Supply Reservoir
Location: Live Oak and McMullen counties
Created: 1982
15. Lake Whitney
Surface Area (acres): 23,220
Type: Reservoir
Location: Bosque and Hill counties
Created: 1951
16. Lake Palestine
Surface Area (acres): 22,656
Type: Reservoir
Location: Anderson, Cherokee, Henderson and Smith counties
Created: 1962
17. Lake Buchanan
Surface Area (acres): 22,137
Type: Hydroelectric Reservoir
Location: Burnet and Llano counties
Created: 1937
18. Lake Ray Hubbard
Surface Area (acres): 20,963
Type: Reservoir
Location: Rockwall, Dallas, Collin and Kaufman counties
Created: 1968
19. Lake Lavon
Surface Area (acres): 20,559
Type: Reservoir
Location: Colin County
Created: 1953
20. Lake Conroe
Surface Area (acres): 20,118
Type: Reservoir
Location: Montgomery and Walker counties
Created: 1973
21. O.H. Ivie Lake
Surface Area (acres): 19,149
Type: Reservoir
Location: Concho, Coleman and Runnels counties
Created: 1990
Lake Travis
Surface Area (acres): 19,048
Type: Hydroelectric Reservoir
Location: Travis and Burnet counties
Created: 1942
23. Lake Corpus Christi
Surface Area (acres): 18,256
Type: Water Supply Reservoir
Location: Live Oak, San Patricio and Jim Wells counties
Created: 1930
24. Wright Patman Lake
Surface Area (acres): 18,247
Type: Flood Control Reservoir
Location: Bowie and Cass counties
Created: 1957
25. Cooper Lake (Jim Chapman)
Surface Area (acres): 17,958
Type: Reservoir
Location: Delta and Hopkins counties
Created: 1991
26. Barker Reservoir
Surface Area (acres): 17,225
Type: Reservoir
Location: Houston
Created: 1945
27. Lake O’ the Pines
Surface Area (acres): 16,919
Type: Reservoir
Location: Marion, Camnp, Upshur and Morris counties
Created: 1959
28. Addicks Reservoir
Surface Area (acres): 16,780
Type: Reservoir
Location: Houston
Created: 1948
29. Possum Kingdom Lake
Surface Area (acres): 16,716
Type: Reservoir
Location: Palo Pinto, Stephens and Young counties
Created: 1941
30. Lake Meredith
Surface Area (acres): 16,411
Type: Reservoir
Location: Hutchinson, Moore and Potter counties
Created: 1965
30 Largest Lakes in Texas was originally published on 93qcountry.com