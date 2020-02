Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions)

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Check out the hood hero aka Boosie Boo live inside wally wolrd. Blowing a bag is a under statement when it comes to daddy duties. Press play to see what a you have in common with the Louisiana Legend.

Pskillz (@PskillzFlo)