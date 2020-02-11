The #DeeList: Top 5 Reasons to Shoot Your Shot

I tried to shoot my shot last night, and got curved! But I don’t regret it. Here’s why:

5. You’ll Fit In

Everybody is like “2020 vision! This is my year! We shooting all shots in 2020!” You can’t dance, you don’t smoke weed, you don’t drink. Here’s your chance to do what all the cool kids are doing! So swish swish, lil baby!

4. You’ll Never Know if You Don’t

I already know what you’re doing: texting your best friend like “girl he so fine. Oh my God his energy is amazing…..but what if he don’t like me?? What if he’s taken?? Maaaaaan I’m scared.” Girl. You gone let the agony of the unknown scare you? Or you gone put on your big girl panties and get rejected? Aye, at least you’ll know that’s not your man, and you can move on to someone else.

3. For Equal Rights

Women are always saying they want the same rights as men, but that vision seems to get a little blurry when it comes to dating. Look here: it’s 2020; you telling me you gone miss out on your husband because you too scared to ask for his number?? Tuh. If you don’t, I will. What’s up, red shirt?? Say, light skin!

2. It’ll Humble You

You know you a baddie, and anyone who doesn’t want you is either blind or gay. And you’re better than most people. You’re mean to these peasants who try to get your number. So you shoot that shot at who you want…and he dogs your lil uglass. It doesn’t mean you’re not the whole package, but it definitely means you need to stop sticking up your nose at people.

1. It’s a Confidence Booster

You’re so scared that he’s not gonna be into you. Like yea you know you’re attractive and have a good heart and all that…but you’re afraid of rejection. Totally normal. But do it anyway! You shoot that shot, then he says he’s been looking at you and didn’t know if YOU would be interested, the BAM: there go your husband.

