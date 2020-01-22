Beyonce Is The Goat: Texas 2uesday

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions)

Shoutout to Beyonce for being the first official female American dream. A successful, talented, genius indeed would be half a under statement for Beyonce. Check out her new endorsement deal with Adidas (Ivy Park Collection ) sent & shared with her fellow Texan sister Meg Thee Stallion. Yes, a variety of orange care packs have been sent out all over the world.

Pskillz (@PskillzFlo)