CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Beyonce Is The Goat: Texas 2uesday

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions)

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

Shoutout to Beyonce for being the first official female American dream. A successful, talented, genius indeed would be half a under statement for Beyonce. Check out her new endorsement deal with Adidas (Ivy Park Collection ) sent & shared with her fellow Texan sister Meg Thee Stallion. Yes, a variety of orange care packs have been sent out all over the world.

Pskillz (@PskillzFlo)

Black History Month 2019: Thomas Carter (PHOTOS)
History Presents 'Night One' Of Events Series 'Roots'
4 photos

2uesday , Addidas , Beyonce , Ivy Park , Meg Thee Stallion , Texas

Videos
Latest
Boosie & Mo3 Break Down The Kappa Shimmy,…
 20 hours ago
01.21.20
‘Bad Boys For Life’ Earns $73 Million At…
 2 days ago
01.20.20
‘Bad Boys For Life’ Earns $73 Million At…
 2 days ago
01.20.20
Here’s Why It Doesn’t Matter That Kenya Moore…
 2 days ago
01.21.20
12 items
Celebrities Gave Serious Lewks At The Screen Actors…
 2 days ago
01.21.20
‘Power’ Recap: Tommy Sets Out On His Quest…
 2 days ago
01.21.20
Snow Days As A Kid Vs. Snow Days…
 4 days ago
01.21.20
She’s Shook: Selena Gomez Fans Try To Dethrone…
 5 days ago
01.21.20
10 items
Meek Mill & Designer Milan Rouge Hit The…
 5 days ago
01.21.20
15 items
Happy Birthday, Michelle Obama! Here Are 15 Times…
 5 days ago
01.21.20
Boosie Says He Wishes He Skeeted In Fewer…
 5 days ago
01.17.20
Ready AF: 7 Things We Hope To See…
 6 days ago
01.17.20
12 items
Rep. Ayanna Pressley Reveals She Has Alopecia, Bravely…
 6 days ago
01.17.20
Missy Elliott Channels The History Of Heartbreak For…
 6 days ago
01.16.20
Missy Elliott Channels The History Of Heartbreak For…
 6 days ago
01.16.20
Baby Girl: 20 Facts You Probably Didn’t Know…
 6 days ago
01.17.20
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close