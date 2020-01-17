CLOSE
Photos
HomePhotos

Cardi B Wore A Bedazzled Ski-Mask To Offset’s Fashion Show AT PFW

UGG 12X12 Sneaker Launch During AW20 Paris Fashion Week Men's

Source: Pascal Le Segretain / Getty

Rapper Offset made his Paris Fashion Week debut with Laundered Works Corp, last night, but fans can’t stop talking about the fashions his wife Cardi B wore to the show.

Cardi showed up to her husband Offset’s Laundered Works Corp fashion show in a bedazzled ski-mask from Couture Mask, a floor length black faux fur by Adrienne Landau and custom mesh body suit by Mah-Jing Wong. (Her panties, bra and belt are also Mah-Jing Wong).

Cardi was there in full fashion to lend her support. She also congratulated her hubby on Instagram with a very Cardi caption.

“Congrats babe on your bomb ass fashion clothing collab with @chazajordan .I am so proud of you ! From filming on two shows ,recording and working on so many other things .The dick feels better when is coming from a hard working man 💪🏽.I love you 😍

View this post on Instagram

IN AND OUT

A post shared by Cardib (@iamcardib) on

Cardi switched up her mask a the end of the night…can’t wait to see what other looks she brings to PFW.

RELATED STORIES:

GET THE LOOK: Cardi B’s Fur Coat Is On Mega Sale And Can Be Yours

GET THE LOOK: Cardi B Tours Her Mansion In An Tweed Set That We Can Actually Afford

2019 Billboard Music Awards

Cardi B & Offset Are Twerking Their Way Through Turks and Caicos

11 photos Launch gallery

Cardi B & Offset Are Twerking Their Way Through Turks and Caicos

Continue reading Cardi B & Offset Are Twerking Their Way Through Turks and Caicos

Cardi B & Offset Are Twerking Their Way Through Turks and Caicos

It looks like Cardi B is having her best birthday baecation yet! The Grammy-winning rapper and husband Offset have been chronicling their recent lovefest vacay to Turks and Caicos...and they are twerking, jet skiing and drinking champagne all throughout the Carribean Islands. Oh, and baby sis Hennessey was also along for the ride. Scroll through their vacay pics, you will definitely catch a serious case of FOMO:

Cardi B Wore A Bedazzled Ski-Mask To Offset’s Fashion Show AT PFW  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Videos
Latest
Ready AF: 7 Things We Hope To See…
 17 hours ago
01.17.20
12 items
Rep. Ayanna Pressley Reveals She Has Alopecia, Bravely…
 18 hours ago
01.17.20
Missy Elliott Channels The History Of Heartbreak For…
 19 hours ago
01.16.20
Missy Elliott Channels The History Of Heartbreak For…
 19 hours ago
01.16.20
Baby Girl: 20 Facts You Probably Didn’t Know…
 24 hours ago
01.17.20
Viola Davis And Her 7-Year-Old Daughter Genesis Tannon…
 1 day ago
01.16.20
‘Insecure’ Drops First Teaser For Upcoming Season Set…
 2 days ago
01.16.20
Aldis Hodge & Elizabeth Moss Deliver In “The…
 2 days ago
01.16.20
10 items
Happy Birthday, Regina King! Here Are 10 of…
 2 days ago
01.15.20
20 items
The Cooking || The Face: Black Women Comparing…
 3 days ago
01.15.20
TREND REPORT: America Might Be On The Verge…
 3 days ago
01.14.20
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Are We Feeling RHOA Star…
 3 days ago
01.14.20
KeKe Wyatt Welcomes 10th Child Ke’Riah Darring
 3 days ago
01.14.20
15 items
Shoe Gal! 15 Times Mary J. Blige Proved…
 4 days ago
01.15.20
Beauty Supply Store Accused Of Racial Profiling, Locked…
 4 days ago
01.14.20
The First Trailer For Sony’s Morbius Has Arrived,…
 4 days ago
01.14.20
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close