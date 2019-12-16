Diddy Celebrates His 50th Birthday; Major Hip-Hop Feud May Have Ended

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

The feud between two of the biggest names in Hip-Hop may be coming to an end. Diddy celebrated his 50th Birthday with a huge party with all the biggest names in the game in attendance. The guest list included Naomi Campbell, Jaden Smith, Lauren London, Regina King, Post Malone, Queen Latifah, Nelly, Snoop Dogg, Janelle Monae, Cardi B, Offset, Lizzo, Pharrell, Leonardo DiCaprio, Kim Kardashian, Beyonce, and wait for it…… JAY-Z and Kanye.

It was the first time the two music titans came face to face in three years. They looked a little awkward while taking a picture with Pharrell and Diddy, however, they did dap each other up. Watch The Throne 2 anyone? Check out the pictures HERE

Source: Buzzfeed.com

-Kiki J

