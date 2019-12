Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

DaBaby was the special musical guest on Saturday Night Live on Saturday (December 7) his performance was LIT! Check out how DaBaby and his dancers brought some BOP to the SNL stage!

Source: YouTube.com

-Kiki J

