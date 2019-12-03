Spotify Names Drake “Artist Of The Decade”

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Spotify has named Drake as the most streamed artist of the decade. Drake has averaged releasing two albums a year so that accounts for the 28 billion streams he’s had since 2010. Rounding out the top five streaming artists of the decade, Post Malone, who also holds the title for most streamed artist for 2019 with 6.5 billion streams, followed by Ariana Grande and Eminem.

Which artist did you stream most in 2019? Post Malone, Ariana Grande or Eminem?

