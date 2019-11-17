CLOSE
Kiki J
“I Belong To God Again” – Kanye West Defends Pastor Joel Osteen

Kanye West MAGA hat

Source: Kanye West / Instagram

Kanye sat down with Joel Osteen during his 11 AM service at Lakewood Church in Houston on Sunday. Ye defended Pastor Osteen saying that he should be praised for converting thousands to Christianity and his work in the name of God outweighs his criticisms. Kanye then educated the 45,000 people present about his journey to his recent re-dedication to God. Ye says that he grew up in a very religious family who attended church services three times a week.

The “Jesus Is King” rapper says that after suffering a mental breakdown in 2016 that he moved people out of his circle who were “yes men” and were just worried about money. The sit down with megachurch pastor wouldn’t have been complete without Kanye’s big ego involved. Kanye called himself the “greatest artist that God ever created,” the conversation ended in prayer. Later on Sunday evening Kanye is scheduled to hold “Sunday Service”

What do you think about Kanye’s conversation with Pastor Osteen? 

Source: TMZ

-Kiki J

