Election Day Is November 4th! You Can Vote Anywhere In Dallas Or Fort Worth As Long As Its In Your County! Click Link For Details…

Election day is November 4th! Please make sure you exercise your right to vote. The city of Dallas has made some changes to its voting process. Please check them out below!

MEDIA ADVISORY

October 24, 2019

DALLAS COUNTY VOTERS CAN VOTE WHERE THEY WANT TO VOTE ON NOV 5TH!

468 Dallas County Election Vote Centers Will Provide Convenience For Voters

WHAT:

Dallas County voters will have the option to vote where they want to vote on the upcoming Election Day – November 5, 2019. Dallas County Elections will open the doors to 468 new Vote Centers located across the county providing voters with the option of convenience to vote near home, work, school or anywhere in the county. For the first time in history, Dallas County voters are no longer required to vote at their home precinct on election day.

The Vote Centers will introduce a new sign-in and express voting machines designed to make voting as easy as 1-2-3. The new equipment is not connected to the internet. Voting is secure and efficient, so voters can be assured their vote counts.

Dallas County becomes one of 65 Texas counties that are using vote centers on election day. “No more excuses where ‘I don’t know where my polling place is.’ Well now there are 468 Vote Centers that will be open on election day providing the choice of convenience to our voters,” said Dallas County Elections Administrator Toni Pippins-Poole.

The new express voting machines offer the ease of electronic voting, with options to increase font size or contrast to make it easy to read. They will also print out the voter’s selections on a paper ballot allowing the voter a chance to review it. Separate vote tabulating machines record the ballot choices electronically and safeguard the original paper ballot as a back-up in the event of a recount.

WHEN & WHERE:

Dallas County Vote Centers will launch Election Day – November 5, 2019 at 468 locations across Dallas County. To find a Vote Center location near you, voters can visit the Dallas County Elections website at dallascountyvotes.org or call 214-819-6300.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

For more information or to interview Dallas County Elections Administrator Toni Pippins-Poole, please call Winsor Barbee at 212-920-9147.

###

Here’s a link to polling locations in Dallas https://www.dallascountyvotes.org/voter-information/precinct-lookup/#Search

If you want to see if you’re registered to vote in Fort Worth please clink this link https://www.dallascountyvotes.org/voter-lookup/#VoterEligibilitySearch

Tarrant County registered voters on Election Day can vote at any Vote Center location from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Vote Center locations are chosen by the entity holding the election (city, ISD, or county) and therefore are not always the same. Other circumstances such as building or road construction, and scheduling conflicts on privately owned locations can also affect whether or not a location is used. Use one of the links below to find a Election Day Vote Center Location. https://www.tarrantcounty.com/en/elections/Upcoming-Election-Information/Election-Day-Schedule-Locations-and-Map.html

Here’s a link to polling locations in Fort Worth https://www.tarrantcounty.com/en/elections/Election-Day-Information.html

If you want to see if you’re registered to vote in Fort Worth please clink this link https://www.tarrantcounty.com/en/elections/Voter-Information.html

Happy Voter’s Registration Day!

