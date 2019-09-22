New Study: How Do Hip-Hop Fans Rate Their Sex Life?

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

A new study conducted by TickPick surveyed over 1,000 music lovers and when it came to Hip-Hop fans 61.3 percent say they’re happy with their sex lives, however this group was less likely to participate in oral sex. With Cuffing Season upon us it’s important to find out what type of music your potential boo likes, if it’s Pop music you may have some work to do to keep them happy, according to the survey only 57.2 percent of Pop music fans are happy with their sex life. And if you happen to meet someone that’s into Folk music, you may want to run away, they are very emotional when it comes to sex with 1 in 4 Folk music fans crying during sex. Do you think music dictates how much sex you have? What type of music do you listen to while doing “the do?” Hit me up on Twitter and let’s discuss @officialkikij

