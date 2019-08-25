CLOSE
On-Air Talent
HomeOn-Air Talent

You Gotta Hear This Presidential Playlist

US President Barack Obama reacts after t

Source: – / Getty

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Former President Barack Obama is giving us something to remember his by with his Summer playlist. The 44th President of the United States posted a playlist of 44 songs (of course) that he’s listing to this Summer. The playlist has a little something for every occasion, from chilling by the pool and backyard BBQs to partying in Martha’s Vineyard.  Hip-Hop heavyweights like Drake, Rihanna, JAY-Z  and Beyonce make the list, however, newcomers also got the presidential stamp of approval like Lizzo, Koffee, and Lil Nas X.  I’m sure this playlist will go down in HIStory. Check it out  HERE for yourself.

Which songs on Barack Obama’s playlist are you favorites? 

Source: Instagram

-Kiki J

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

10 Reasons Why We Are Thankful For President Barack Obama
9 photos

The Latest

Barack Obama , Kiki J , music , news

Videos
Latest
12-Year-Old Twins Create Care Packages For Girls In…
 2 days ago
08.23.19
#BossMoves: Ciara And Russell Wilson Are The Co-Owners…
 2 days ago
08.23.19
NBA Star Kawhi Leonard Donates One Million Backpacks…
 2 days ago
08.23.19
Sony Has An Ally Spider-Man Fight In Stan…
 2 days ago
08.23.19
Dave Chappelle Is Hosting A Free Block Party…
 2 days ago
08.23.19
Press Play: ‘The Day Shall Come’ Brings Political…
 2 days ago
08.23.19
Madame Tussauds Las Vegas Unveiled Their Aaliyah Wax…
 2 days ago
08.23.19
People Weren’t Too Pleased That Rihanna Will Honor…
 2 days ago
08.23.19
Common On Why He Stopped Using Homophobic Lyrics:…
 2 days ago
08.23.19
Common On Why He Stopped Using Homophobic Lyrics:…
 2 days ago
08.23.19
“I’ve Done It Twice” Angela Bassett Reveals She’s…
 2 days ago
08.23.19
Dwight Howard Confirms Engagement To 21-Year-Old Te’a Cooper
 2 days ago
08.23.19
21 items
Black Women Take To Twitter To Demand #BlackWomenEqualPay
 2 days ago
08.23.19
55 items
“Power” Season 6 Premiere and After Party [PHOTOS]
 3 days ago
08.23.19
WELP: Spider-Man Will No Longer Be Apart Of…
 4 days ago
08.21.19
‘LHHHS6’ Recap: Summer Bunni Has The Nerve To…
 5 days ago
08.20.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close