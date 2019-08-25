You Gotta Hear This Presidential Playlist

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Former President Barack Obama is giving us something to remember his by with his Summer playlist. The 44th President of the United States posted a playlist of 44 songs (of course) that he’s listing to this Summer. The playlist has a little something for every occasion, from chilling by the pool and backyard BBQs to partying in Martha’s Vineyard. Hip-Hop heavyweights like Drake, Rihanna, JAY-Z and Beyonce make the list, however, newcomers also got the presidential stamp of approval like Lizzo, Koffee, and Lil Nas X. I’m sure this playlist will go down in HIStory. Check it out HERE for yourself.