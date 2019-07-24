She Represents – Jazze Radio-Chica Interviews Deonna McGary Owner Of Marketing Everything Black

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Deonna McGary, a Dallas native by the way of DeSoto, Texas, has one goal in mind: Grow Her City.

She was born and raised in Dallas, Texas, graduated from Prairie View A&M University with a B.B.A.

in Marketing and Management and Texas Women’s University with a Masters in Business

Administration with a concentration in Marketing Strategy. She owns and operates Marketing

Everything Black, LLC.; a marketing agency that focuses on growing minority-owned businesses

through strategic and innovative marketing, management and consulting. Her agency works with

clients throughout the U.S. in Los Angeles, Washington D.C., Denver, New Orleans, Atlanta and of

course in her hometown Dallas, Texas. She is also the Founder and Organizer of Black Excellence

Night and most recently released Black Excellence Week. Both events held during the month of

March focus on the socio-economic development and growth of black businesses, communities,

and families across the state of Texas and works alongside non-profit organizations to help fight

homeless youth.

Over the course of her career, Deonna has worked in corporate, private, non-profit and agency

sectors across multiple industries gaining valuable consumer and marketing insights; in which she

shares with clients and those in need of marketing advice. She has worked for notable firms such

the Dallas Morning News and the Los Angeles Clippers in digital marketing and events; partnered

with organizations such as the Dallas Mavericks to foster community relations and created staple

events like Wingsday and Black Excellence Night to bring black professionals together for

community morale, networking and business development. She prides herself on helping over 50

black-owned businesses and startups with their marketing strategies which contributed to over

$1.2 million dollars in profit for her clients. Her agency is projected to impact over 200 black-owned

businesses by 2021.

Deonna McGary firmly believes she is a vessel for God. As she continues to grow both personally

and professionally, her purpose in life is to blessing for someone else. She is committed to helping

not only black-owned businesses grow but black communities as well.

Deonna McGary, M.B.A. is the Woman behind the City.

https://marketingeverythingblack.com/ @WATCHDEEWORK

