While she awaits trial, ex-officer Amber Guyger’s 911 call audio has been released, from the night she allegedly mistakenly shot and killed Bothan Jean.

“I’m an off-duty officer. I thought I was in my apartment and I shot a guy thinking he was, thinking it was my apartment,” Guyger said. “I thought it was my apartment. I’m f….ked. Oh my God. I’m sorry.”

More at Dallas Observer.

The Latest: