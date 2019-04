Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).

Cardi B is on fire after The ShadeRoom has been selective on what news to post to their followers. Who has a hate campaign hit on the Quality Control label. Why is Cardi mad mad over the bloggers. Call in if you care to share your opinion 844-787-1979.

P-skillz (@PskillzFlow)