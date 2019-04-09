T.i. & Family On Vacation When All Of A Sudden…

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).

T.I. and the Harris family took a quick family get away. While pool side Tip decided to give his in put to his social media live fans about Kodak Black. Press play for some behind the scenes lifestyle of the Grand Hustle Ceo himself. Also check out Kodak Black’s feature in T.I.’s trap museum getting removed based off his response to Lauren London over The Nipsey Hussle situation.

P-skillz (@PskillzFlow)